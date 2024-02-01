bKash assisting in organising Bangla Academy Book Fair for the 7th year

bKash assisting in organising Bangla Academy Book Fair for the 7th year

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In continuation of last six years, bKash, once again, is assisting in organising Bangla Academy's 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair'.

Like previous years, bKash offers discount coupon and instant cashback on purchasing books through bKash payment at the book fair. Besides, bKash will collect books from readers-writers-publishers to distribute to the libraries for underprivileged children and readers of different class and profession.

A customer can avail 10% discount at the book fair, up to Tk 100, by adding 'MELA24' coupon code on bKash App before making the payment. Similarly, customers can also get 5% instant cashback, up to Tk 100, with bKash payment by dialling USSD Code *247#. Detailed information on the offers can be seen in this web link -- https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/book-fair-offer.

In continuation to last four years, book collection booths have been installed adjacent to the resting zone of the fair, where readers-writers-publishers can donate new or old books for the underprivileged children and others. There will be a photo booth for book donors and a collage of their photos will be displayed daily on large screen. Meanwhile, anyone can donate books to the nearest bKash customer care centres across the country. It is to be noted, around 147,000 books, donated by people as well as bKash in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 for underprivileged children and people of different profession, were distributed to different libraries throughout the country. Like 2023, Prothom Alo Trust will assist bKash in collecting and distributing books around the country.

Like previous years, bKash has set up resting zone in book fair premises for readers and visitors. bKash is also organising puppet show for children visiting the fair and arranging wheelchairs for elderly and physically-challenged persons so that they can comfortably wander around the book fair. At the same time, people having no bKash account can open one at bKash booth showing their NID.

