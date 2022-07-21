bKash app’s ‘education fee’ icon revamped with more user-friendly features

Corporates

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 07:44 pm

Related News

bKash app’s ‘education fee’ icon revamped with more user-friendly features

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 07:44 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The "education fee" icon has been added to bKash app to make the payment of fees to educational institutions hassle-free, easy, time and cost-effective as well as improve students' skills through various types of trainings and encourage them to gather knowledge through quizzes.

This icon on the home screen of bKash app simultaneously facilitates all types of education-related fee payment services for students as well as parents and educational institutions.

In this redesigned icon, students or their parents can easily find any educational institution of the country, reads a press release.

After tapping on the education fee icon, there is an option to find institution's name from the "search institution" option or from the institution type section.

After that, customer can complete the fee payment in a few easy steps.

There is also a separate tab to purchase courses from several e-learning platforms to gain expertise in different subjects such as Spoken English, Web Designing, Video Editing, Diet and Nutrition, Fashion, Lifestyle, etc.

Currently, Ghoori Learning, MindCurrant, Medha and Tota are the available learning platforms under this segment.

Besides, there are opportunities to play quizzes on various subjects and win prizes to make learning more interesting.

Customers of different age groups including students are now getting the opportunity to practice quiz more easily on Quizgiri, Tukhor Quiz and Shera Quiz platforms.

Various tournaments with exciting prizes are organised regularly on these platforms to encourage quiz practice.

Currently, bKash fee payment facility is available for around 1000 educational institutions and learning platforms including Viqarunnisa Noon School, Zilla Schools, Police Lines Schools, Cantonment Public Schools, Dhaka Residential Model College, Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Holy Cross College, Armed Forces Medical College, Buet, Chattogram University, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh Technical Education Board, BMET, UCC, Ghoori Learning and Tukhor Quiz.

More institutions are constantly being added to this list, the release adds.

To pay fees of educational institutions through bKash app, students need to select education icon to find the desired institution from school, college, university, training and others options.

In the next step, they should enter relevant information such as student ID, bill period, payment type, contact number, etc. and proceed to payment with bKash PIN.

Customers can save their account credentials as well after making payment for the first time for easy payment next time. 

Upon successful payment, customers can save the environment-friendly digital receipt.

They also can go through all the digital receipts of last one year tapping at the education fee icon of bKash app.

Customers can also download receipts easily for future need.

New and innovative services and features are being added in bKash app constantly to become a full-fledged lifestyle app.

 

Bkash / Education / bKash App

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

10h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

12h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What you need to know about Share market

What you need to know about Share market

13m | Videos
South Africa's new T20 league

South Africa's new T20 league

13m | Videos
Sales of rechargeable light-fans increased

Sales of rechargeable light-fans increased

18m | Videos
Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership