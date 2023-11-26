bKash app users FB group members win iPhone, Tabs, Jerseys at World Cup Quiz

On the occasion of World Cup cricket, 217 lucky winners got lucrative prizes including an iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone by participating in the quiz competition of Facebook group 'bKash App Users of Bangladesh'. The 6 week-long competition ended on the World Cup Final match day, 19th November 2023.

The winners of this quiz competition were from three categories: 'Daily', 'Weekly' and 'Grand'. In the daily category, every day, 5 people won official jersey of Bangladesh national cricket team. A total of 210 official jerseys were disbursed to the daily category winners during the campaign. Six weekly winners got 1 smart tab each. They also got the chance to participate in the live grand quiz and among them, Ashrafuzzaman Rifat won an iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone by acquiring highest points.