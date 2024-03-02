bKash app now allows customers to directly pay through Visa card

bKash has introduced direct payments from Visa debit or credit cards through bKash app to make digital payments more accessible, swift, hassle-free, and secure for bKash customers.

From now, to purchase something at a retail store, users can make bKash payment directly through Visa cards from their bKash app. The service has created the opportunity to facilitate bKash customers with seamless payments at around 600,000 merchant shops across the country, reads a press release.

With this service, users will have more freedom and control over their daily transactions. By using Visa cards on bKash's facility, customers will also get the opportunity to purchase something even when they don't have sufficient balance in their bKash account. Besides, this service will further strengthen the digital payment ecosystem of cashless digital transactions to meet the goals of smart economy.

As many stores or small businesses do not have Point of Sales (POS) machines to accept digital payments by card, many customers cannot make transactions with debit or credit cards even if they want to. However, bKash's QR codes are available in these types of small shops as well as in superstores and restaurants, where 75 million customers of bKash can make safe cashless transactions. These customers can now easily use their Visa debit or credit cards to pay through the bKash app, making the digital transaction experience easier and more convenient. At the same time, small merchants can also accept Visa card payments through bKash QR without installing costly POS machines.

One such grocer is Abdul Mannan of West Rampura area in Dhaka. His shop does not have card payment facility, rather he has bKash QR. He said, "Many customers want to pay by card, but there is no machine (POS) in my shop. Now I can tell those customers that they can make card payments through bKash."

Process of using Visa cards to pay directly through bKash

To avail this service, users need to go to payment option from the bKash app. Type merchant number or scan the QR code for transaction. In the next step, user will have to select the saved Visa credit or debit card to proceed. Once selected, users can complete the payment by providing the OTP shared via SMS or email. Customers will also be able to save a card as default if s/he has multiple saved cards. They can change the default card as per their need.

If the card hasn't been saved yet then customers need to select Visa card from the payment option and input card number, expiry date, name and CVV/CVC/CVN number from behind the card. Complete the process by providing the OTP shared via SMS or email. After completing the process save the card by clicking 'save the card for future payment' button.

Payment can be made through bKash with Visa debit or credit card issued by any commercial bank in Bangladesh. At present there are 45 commercial banks connected to bKash network.