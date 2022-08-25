bKash app introduces 'Pay Bill History' icon

Photo: Courtesy

bKash has introduced a new feature titled "My Usage" or "Pay Bill History" icon to its app to let customers see a detailed overview of the paid bills in different categories.

The app's users can now view details of bill expenses and usage patterns and leverage better financial management, said a press release on Thursday (25 August).

From 'Pay Bill History', a customer can view the total expense of previous bills, percentage of usage, and monthly cost of specific services.

Comparisons with previous bill expenses and average expenses are also available there as calculations are shown with graphs and figures. As a result, it will help customers know about their bill expenses and how much budget they need to keep for future utility bill payments alongside their monthly expenses.

Customers can check the history of all bill payments for the last 24 months from the 'My Usage' (Pay Bill History) option of the bKash app. They can check the bill history using different filters, such as current month, last month, last 3 months, last 6 months, last 12 months, and last 24 months.

Currently, customers can pay almost all types of utility bills, including electricity, gas, water, internet, telephone, TV and other fees like education, credit card and government fees. More organisations are being added regularly to the list.

To pay bills, a customer needs to tap on the 'Pay Bill' icon of bKash app and select organisation. Then, the customer needs to enter the account number, contact number, bill period, and bKash PIN to complete the payment.

Customers can download environment-friendly digital receipts from the bKash app for record-keeping and save bill account information to make future bill payments easier. Besides, postpaid customers of different utility services are also getting notifications of their due bills from the 'Pay Bill' icon of the app.

New and innovative services and features are being added to the bKash app constantly to make it a full-fledged lifestyle app. As a result, bKash has become a member of every family in the country.