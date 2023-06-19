bKash app introduces 'Auto Pay' for sending money automatically

Corporates

Press Release
19 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:42 pm

Related News

bKash app introduces 'Auto Pay' for sending money automatically

Press Release
19 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 05:42 pm

bKash app has introduced a new feature named 'Auto Pay' to help customers send money to others automatically, according to a press release. Read the full release below…

Ruma Islam, a resident of Dhaka, looks after the educational expenses of a day labourer's child residing in Joypurhat. On the fifth day of every month, she sends Tk3,000 through bKash to them. Sometimes, she forgets the date amid her busy schedule. But now, she no longer needs to remember the date, thanks to bKash app's new feature 'Auto Pay' while sending money to others. She can send the specific amount automatically to the receiver on the selected day of every month from her bKash app. Enabling this service has ensured both relief and joy for her. 

bKash app can now send the money automatically on behalf of millions of customer like Ruma. This innovative 'Auto Pay' feature has been added in bKash app's Send Money service to make the user experience more convenient. The customers who are using Send Money on a regular basis, will no longer need to follow the same process every time. The selected recipient will receive the money automatically on time. This will facilitate the users to avoid the hassle of going through all the steps every time and there is no chance of forgetting or delaying the date.

To avail this service, customers need to go to bKash app's 'My bKash' segment or select 'Auto Pay' from 'bKash Menu' and tap on the 'Enable New Auto Pay' option. Next, customers need to select 'Send Money' and 'bKash Number' and enter the amount and frequency such as every 15 days, every month or every week. A customer can enable Auto Pay to multiple numbers and can disable it anytime. Besides, customers will also find the option to enable auto pay on the screen after sending money to anyone. They can send money up to the fixed daily/monthly limit using this service.

Not only Send Money, customers can also enjoy 'Auto Pay' service in paying utility bills automatically. By using 'Auto Pay', every month's selected pre-paid bill can be paid automatically. Like this, more innovative services are being added to the bKash app to make customers' life easier.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

10h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

1h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

2h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

3h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

9h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline