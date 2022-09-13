bKash app adds ‘My Offers’ icon to view all available personalised offers in one place

Corporates

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 01:55 pm

"My Offers" icon has been added to bKash app to enable customers to find all the available personalised offers in one place. 

Customers will no longer miss any exciting offer and they can directly tap on the preferred offer to avail in a few simple steps, said a press release Tuesday (13 September). 

Selecting "My Offers" icon from "My bKash" segment of the app home-screen, each customer can get a customised list of all the available offers. 

The list contains details and expiry date of each offer. Tapping on "Get Offer" next to each offer, customers can complete the transaction in fewer steps and save their time.

 

bKash App

