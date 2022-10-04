bKash and BigganChinta to organise ‘Science Festival’ for students

Corporates

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 07:58 pm

Related News

bKash and BigganChinta to organise ‘Science Festival’ for students

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 07:58 pm
bKash and BigganChinta to organise ‘Science Festival’ for students

To promote and nurture the creativity and experimentation in science among the school students, bKash and BigganChinta, a leading science related monthly publication, are going to organise 'bKash-BigganChinta Science Festival-2022' for the second time across the country.

An agreement has been signed between bKash and BigganChinta at bKash's head office in the city on Tuesday (4 October), reads a press release.

Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash and Abdul Quayum, editor of BigganChinta, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. 

This year, science festival will be organised for school students in the divisional cities across the country with the slogan 'Biggane Bikash' (science for prosperity). 

Young science and technology enthusiastic students will get the opportunity to demonstrate their projects of innovation. Besides, science related quiz competition, book exhibition and sale will be held in the festival. 

With the participation of all divisional level winners, a national level science festival will be held where winners will be awarded.

Among others, head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash Humayun Kabir, General Manger Sayma Ahsan; General Manager, Event and Activation of the Daily Prothom Alo Arup Kumar Ghosh and Executive Editor of BigganChinta Abul Bashar were present at the event.

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

6h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

10h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

10h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

1h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

1h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

1h | Videos
Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch