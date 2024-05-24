Bizz Solutions wins President’s Industrial Award

Fintech solution provider Bizz Solutions PLC has won the "President's Industrial Development Award-2021" for the company's outstanding contribution to the country's industrial sector.

A total of 20 companies received the award under six categories. Bizz Solutions was the sole recipient of the award in the Hi-Tech Industry category, says a press release.

Md Shafiqul Alam, chairman of Bizz Solutions, received the award from Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam were present as special guests with Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana in the chair.

Bizz Solutions PLC operates as a software solutions provider, business consultancy, and training institute to cater to the diverse needs of businesses.

The company also focuses on cutting-edge technologies including Data Science, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Digital Platforms, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Bizz Solutions is also a licencing solution partner of German software company, SAP Germany, reads the media release.