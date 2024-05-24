Bizz Solutions wins President’s Industrial Award

Corporates

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:28 am

Bizz Solutions wins President’s Industrial Award

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 12:25 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:28 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fintech solution provider Bizz Solutions PLC has won the "President's Industrial Development Award-2021" for the company's outstanding contribution to the country's industrial sector.

A total of 20 companies received the award under six categories. Bizz Solutions was the sole recipient of the award in the Hi-Tech Industry category, says a press release.

Md Shafiqul Alam, chairman of Bizz Solutions, received the award from Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam were present as special guests with Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana in the chair.

Bizz Solutions PLC operates as a software solutions provider, business consultancy, and training institute to cater to the diverse needs of businesses.

The company also focuses on cutting-edge technologies including Data Science, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Digital Platforms, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Bizz Solutions is also a licencing solution partner of German software company, SAP Germany, reads the media release.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

8h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

1h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

2h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

3h | Videos