BIWTA chairman pays respects at mausoleum of Bangabandhu

Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa, chairman of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), paid tribute at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Saturday (20 May).

He laid wreaths and offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of the 15 August, 1975 assassination, reads a press release.

Director (Administration & Human Resources) Qazi Wakil Nawaz, Director (Naval Security and Traffic) Md Rafiqul Islam, Director (Ports and Transport) Md Saiful Islam, Director (Purchase and Storage) Md Jaynal Abedin, Director (Hydrography) Begum Samsun Nahar, and Chief Engineer Mahidul Islam were present on the occasion.

District Awami League General Secretary GM Shahabuddin Azam, general secretary of Tungipara upazila Awami League Md Babul Sheikh, BIWTA CBA President Abul Hossain, CBA Organising Secretary Panna Biswas and other leaders were also present.

Later, the BIWTA chairman visited various places in memory of Bangabandhu, wrote comments and signed the inspection book kept in the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum building.