Bitopi Group to invest $9.58m in RMG plant at DEPZ

Corporates

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 05:21 pm

This fully Bangladeshi-owned company will produce 2.93 million pcs of woven and knit (Jacket, Bottom) garments per annum, enabling 551 Bangladeshi nationals to work here

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Sonar Manufacturing Ltd, a sister concern of Bitopi Group, is going to establish a Readymade Garments (RMG) industry in Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ) with an investment of $9.58 million.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) and Sonar Manufacturing Ltd signed an agreement to this effect Monday (28 March) at Bepza Complex, Dhaka.

Member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of Sonar Manufacturing Ltd Mishal Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

This fully Bangladeshi-owned company will produce 2.93 million pcs of woven and knit (Jacket, Bottom) garments per annum.

551 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this factory.

Three companies of Bitopi Group are operating their business in EPZs, the release added.

World's top ranked eco-friendly LEED Platinum Certified factory Remi Holdings Ltd started its business at Adamjee EPZ in 2016.

The other two companies of this group Baridhi Garments Ltd in Cumilla EPZ and Croydon-Kowloon Designs Ltd in Dhaka EPZ are operating their businesses.

Among others, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam of Bepza were present during the signing ceremony.

