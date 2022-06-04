BITL teams up with ARRA Networks to connect rural Bangladesh with internet

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 08:58 pm

Business Information Technology Ltd (BITL) has teamed up with US-based ARRA Networks to introduce their new internet last-mile technology in Bangladesh.  

This breakthrough all-in-one solution economically provides a wireless network infrastructure that significantly increases coverage area and offers a new spectrum of digital accessibility and transformation to previously unconnected people. 

In a press release, BITL and ARRA said they strongly believe that their all-in-one solution will assist in reaching the government of Bangladesh's Vision 2041 along with making the internet accessible to the entirety of Bangladesh's population by 2025.

Leveraging existing infrastructure and network capacity, ARRA has the capability to extend backhaul to large segments of the population, bringing connectivity to schools, communities, and rural segments as a whole. Our extensive multi-functional solution is a unique wireless mesh technology featuring plug and plays capabilities to extend fiber, LTE, DSL, and satellite.  

ARRA's industrial mesh is the perfect solution for overcoming topography challenges such as crossing rivers, traversing hills and other obstacles, as well as enjoying network services while travelling in trains/Metro Rail etc.

BITL and ARRA are hosting presentation sessions for a number of companies, community leaders, and the military during the week of 29 May - 2 June and have invited a number of guests to a formal roll out of this state-of-the-art internet solution in Bangladesh.

