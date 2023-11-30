BITAC, Remark HB sign MoU for technological advancement

30 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
BITAC, Remark HB sign MoU for technological advancement

Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (BITAC) and Remark HB Limited have officially solidified their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to nurture technological innovation and knowledge exchange in Bangladesh's industrial landscape.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Remark's meeting room in Gulshan yesterday, at 12pm, marking a pivotal moment in advancing research and technological development in the country, reads a press release.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad Jahangir Alam, additional director of BITAC's Tool and Technology Institute, and Ashraful Ambia, managing director & CEO of Remark HB Limited.

Top-tier officials from both organisations, including Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, the director-general of BITAC, were in attendance.

The memorandum outlines strategic objectives aimed at elevating technological proficiency and facilitating the seamless exchange of industrial knowledge between BITAC and Remark HB Limited. 

In light of this collaboration, Anwar Hossain Choudhury said, "The dynamic changes occurring in the global industrial sphere due to technological advancements necessitate our alignment with these transformations."

Choudhury further highlighted the critical need to chart future plans considering the fourth industrial revolution's impact. 

He emphasised the importance of this MoU, stating, "Through this agreement, both entities will delineate their roles, benefiting from a comprehensive approach in defining their contributions to the evolving industrial landscape.
 

