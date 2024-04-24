 Biotechnology project training held at BADC

On April 23, 2024, a training programme on quality seed potatoes, horticultural crop production techniques, and hydroponics and aeroponics management in greenhouses using biotechnology was held at the Beej Bhaban of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) in Dhaka's Gabtoli.

The training programme was arranged under the 'Agricultural Seed Development and Enhancement through Biotechnology' project of the BADC.

The workshop is set to conclude on 24 April.

Abdullah Sajjad, ndc, chairman (Grade-1) of BADC was present as the chief guest on the first day of the 2-day training programme.

He said BADC mainly does visible works and its activities are important for the country. The activities of the organisation involve close involvement of farmers.

He also said hybrid seed production, hydroponics and aeroponics are state-of-the-art techniques.