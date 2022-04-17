Bio-Xin is now in Narayanganj

Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals has opened its 11th branch in Narayanganj after Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Dhaka.

The inauguration of the new branch was held on Saturday at Level-2 of HR Plaza on Bongobondhu Road in Narayanganj, says a press release.

Actress Purnima graced the opening ceremony beside social media content creators like Puchi Family, Golus Review, and many more.

Bio-Xin Narayanganj branch has experienced doctors, trained therapists, side-effect-free skincare treatments, and dermatologist-recommended cosmetics for all skin-related problems.

Present at the event, Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals CEO Mohammad Zahidul Haque said, "Skin is one of the most important organs in human beings and your skin is your identity. So, love your skin every day. And take care of your skin with Bio-Xin."

On the occasion of launching the new branch, Bio-Xin has come up with exciting offers for its customers, including the popular Bio-Hydra Facial only at Tk999. This treatment removes all dirt, blemishes, and acne from the skin and makes the skin radiant and vibrant.

Besides, there was a huge discount of up to 50% on everything in Bio-Xin's skincare.

Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals started its journey on 1 January 2014 with the slogan "Discover your True Beauty". Starting from a small office, it has now European cosmetics and Premium treatments available in all eleven locations.