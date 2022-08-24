Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals now in Gazipur

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 11:30 am
Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals now in Gazipur

Mehazabien Chowdhury inaugurated Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals 12th skincare clinic on Saturday (20 August) in Joydebpur, Gazipur.

Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals, a skincare chain in Bangladesh, is working for aesthetic beautification of women nationwide, said a press release.

Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals has 7 skincare clinics, along with 5 others outside Dhaka city (Narayangonj, Gazipur, Chittagong, Sylhet and Rajshahi).

The skincare clinic was inaugurated in Haqqani Housing Society's Abed Plaza, North of Women's College, Joydebpur, Gazipur Sadar.  

 Mohammad Zahidul Haque, CEO of Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals, said, "The skin is one of the most important organs in human beings. And your skin is your identity. So, love your skin every day. And take care of your skin with Bio-Xin."

There are many offers to avail on the occasion of Bio-Xin Gazipur grand opening, such as a Bio-Hydra facial at Tk999,  and "Buy One Get One" offer on any treatment session.

Plus, European Dermo products are up to 50% off. There are also experienced doctors, trained therapists, world-class skincare treatments, and dermatologist recommended dermo-cosmetics to solve all skin problems.

In the event, Mehazabien said, "Heard about Bio-Xin long ago. I have heard many good reviews about their services. It is great to come to their 12th branch opening. When I came, I saw a different scenario. I got a lot of love from the people of Gazipur. Feels great."

