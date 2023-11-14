Biman's statement regarding offloading of 45 passengers from Canada-bound flight

Corporates

Press Release
14 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 06:35 pm

Biman's statement regarding offloading of 45 passengers from Canada-bound flight

Press Release
14 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On 6 November 2023 at 08:25pm, 74 distinguished passengers departed for Dhaka from Sylhet in Biman flight BG606.

Among the passengers, a significant number were from Biman's Toronto flight (BG305/November 7, 2023).

Officials in-charge of the Sylhet station of the airline reviewed the travel information of the passengers and found that 45 passengers were traveling to Canada to attend a wedding on the invitation of the same person, raising suspicions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The documents of the passenger were sent from Sylhet station to the Passport Control Unit (PCU) at Dhaka for immediate review.

When the said unit sent the documents to the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) in Delhi for verification, they first said the passenger information in the passenger list in the CBSA system is correct.

As a result, boarding cards were issued to the passengers from Sylhet and the passengers reached Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the Canada Border Service Agency later informed that there is an error in the system regarding the invitation and stay (accommodation) related information of the passengers.

The passengers failed to produce documents of rented houses even though they were supposed to stay in a hotel as per the invitation letter.

According to Canadian law, there is no rule to have 45 occupants in a rented house. The 45 passengers were offloaded from the Toronto flight on November 7, 2023, following a review of passenger documents and Canada Border Services Agency messages and consultation with higher authorities.

The details of the said passengers have been sent to the CBSA through the Passport Control Unit (PCU) in Dhaka and the CBSA informed that the visas of the said passengers have been sent to the immigration authorities. Canadian immigration authorities will inform the concerned passengers by email after further verification.

When the passengers are offered hotels, they express their inability to go to hotels. When they were explained why they were not being allowed on the Toronto flight, they understood the matter. Later, the immigration canceled their exit seal and the baggage was handed over and the passengers left the airport on their own. Dinner and breakfast were provided to the passengers.

Note that if the passenger does not have the proper documents or if they violate laws in this regard, the Canadian authorities may impose a fine of up to 3,200-20,000 Canadian dollars per passenger on the airline.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Autumn afternoon amore...

11h | Features
The sustainable design of Ajo Idea Space contains 18 layers that have been brought to life through repurposed materials and innovative construction techniques. Photo: Nazmus Sakib

Ajo Idea Space in Gulshan: Building the new with the old

18h | Habitat
A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

21h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

Dominant India face familiar foes New Zealand in first semi of 2023 CWC

8h | TBS SPORTS
Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

Karar Oi Louho Kopat - distortion of history!

7h | TBS Stories
Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

Are Gaza's hospitals going to close completely?

7h | TBS World
Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

Spinning sector in gas and dollar crisis

10h | TBS Economy