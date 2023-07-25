Biman starts selling discounted tickets for Dhaka-Narita flights

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has begun selling tickets for direct flights from Dhaka to Japan's Narita at a discounted price today (25 July).

The airline will begin operating direct flights on the route from 1 September 2023, according to a press statement.

The ticket is being sold at a special price, Biman said, adding that the offer will be valid till 15 August 2023.

According to the airline, the minimum one-way fare on the Dhaka-Narita route will start from Tk 49,100 per person and the round-trip ticket fare will start at Tk 84,496.

On the other hand, the lowest one-way fare on the Narita-Dhaka route will start from Tk25,787 (33,800 Japanese Yen) per person and the price of round-trip tickets will start from Tk56,014 (73,340 Japanese Yen).

Passengers can purchase the tickets from Biman's commercial website www.biman-airlines.com, mobile apps, any Biman sales centre, Biman call centre 01990997997 and Biman authorised travel agencies, the airlines said in the press statement.

Biman is offering a 5% discount on base fare that can be availed by using promo code NEWYEAR23 when purchasing tickets from Biman's website and apps. The special discounted tickets are non-refundable.

Meanwhile,, after the end of the offer, the minimum one-way fare for the Dhaka-Narita route will be Tk 70,828 and round-trip ticket price will start at Tk 111,656 per person.

Apart from Dhaka, passengers from Kathmandu, Delhi and Kolkata can also purchase tickets at special prices.

Biman flights from Dhaka will depart for Narita every Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 11:45 pm, and every Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday from Narita for Dhaka at 11:00 am local time.

The first Biman flight on the route - BG376 - will take off on 1 September 2023 from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:45pm local time. The flight will touch Narita in Japan at 09:15am local time on 2 September.

The first flight BG377 from Narita will take off from Narita International Airport on 2 September 2023 at 11:00 am and arrive in Dhaka at 03:00 pm local time. Narita flights will be operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner