Biman to start Sylhet-Sharjah direct flights from Tuesday

Corporates

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 07:41 pm

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is launching direct flights to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates from Dhaka via Sylhet from Tuesday (1 November) for the convenience of passengers.

Biman Flight BG251 from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will depart at 8:45pm Tuesday and reach Sylhet at 9:30pm. The flight will depart MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet at 10:30pm and reach Sharjah at 2am Wednesday.

The return flight will depart Sharjah at 3:30am Wednesday and reach Sylhet at 10:15am. It will depart Sylhet at 11am and reach Dhaka at 11:40am, reads a press release.

Initially, Biman will operate one flight a week on this route every Tuesday.
 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines

