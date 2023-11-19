Biman to start selling tickets for Dhaka-Chennai direct flights from tomorrow

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines will start selling tickets for flights to south Indian city Chennai from tomorrow (20 November).

Tickets for this route will be available starting tomorrow morning at 11:00am through all of Biman's distribution channels, reads a press release.

Passengers can make their purchases via Biman's commercial website www.biman-airlines.com, mobile apps, Biman sales centres, its call center at 01990997997, and Biman authorized travel agencies.

The airline will begin operating direct flights on the route from 16 December 2023.

On the Dhaka-Chennai route, the minimum one-way fare in economy class, inclusive of all taxes, will commence at Tk15,520 per person, while the return ticket fare will start at Tk26,635. For business class, the minimum one-way fare on this route, inclusive of taxes, will begin from Tk37,624, with return ticket fares commencing at Tk61,995.

Fare amounts may vary based on demand and timing, Biman said.

Flight BG363 from Dhaka will depart for Chennai at 12:50pm every Saturday, Monday, and Thursday, arriving at 03:20pm local time. On the other hand, flight BG364 from Chennai on those specific days will take off at 04:15pm local time, landing in Dhaka at 07:30pm.