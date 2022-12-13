Biman saves Tk20 cr by finishing flight C-checks with own resource

State-owned Biman Bangladesh Airlines has saved about $2 million in foreign exchange, which is worth Tk20 crore, in the past year by completing C-check of four Boeing 787-8 aircraft at Biman hangar in Dhaka with its own resources.

Recently, Biman has completed C-check of another Boeing 787-9 aircraft (Sonar Tari) under its own management in just 10 days (from 4 to 13 December), said a press release.

C-Check means the inspection, overhaul, repair, preservation and replacement of Parts of the aircraft, including preventive maintenance.

Biman's newly-appointed Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim along with senior officials inspected the Boeing 787-9 aircraft following C-check at the Biman hangar on Tuesday (13 December).

The airline has already taken all preparations to complete the C-check of another Boeing 787-9 aircraft (Achin Pakhi) between 15-24 December as per pre-scheduled plan of its engineering and material management department.