Biman saves Tk20 cr by finishing flight C-checks with own resource

Corporates

Press Release
13 December, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 08:37 pm

Related News

Biman saves Tk20 cr by finishing flight C-checks with own resource

Press Release
13 December, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 08:37 pm
Biman saves Tk20 cr by finishing flight C-checks with own resource

State-owned Biman Bangladesh Airlines has saved about $2 million in foreign exchange, which is worth Tk20 crore, in the past year by completing C-check of four Boeing 787-8 aircraft at Biman hangar in Dhaka with its own resources. 

Recently, Biman has completed C-check of another Boeing 787-9 aircraft (Sonar Tari) under its own management in just 10 days (from 4 to 13 December), said a press release. 

C-Check means the inspection, overhaul, repair, preservation and replacement of Parts of the aircraft, including preventive maintenance. 

Biman's newly-appointed Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim along with senior officials inspected the Boeing 787-9 aircraft following C-check at the Biman hangar on Tuesday (13 December).

The airline has already taken all preparations to complete the C-check of another Boeing 787-9 aircraft (Achin Pakhi) between 15-24 December as per pre-scheduled plan of its engineering and material management department.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / Boeing 787

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

11h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

11h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

12h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

2h | TBS Food
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 8

4h | TBS SPORTS
Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

Expats now under up to Tk10 lakh insurance cover

6h | TBS Insight
Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

11h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis