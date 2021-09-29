Biman to resume flights to Madina, Kuwait and Kathmandu from 9 October

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its Dhaka-Kathmandu flights from 9 October and Dhaka-Madina, Dhaka-Kuwait flights from 10 October 2021.

Passengers will be able to buy tickets of all routes from Balaka head office sales center, Biman call center, local Biman sales offices and any other authorised travel agencies.

From 9 October, Biman flight BG071 will leave Dhaka for Kathmandu at 09:15 local time and flight BG072 will depart from Kathmandu at 11:25 local time every Saturday and Thursday.

On the other hand, flight BG4037 will leave Dhaka for Medina at 14:15 local time and BG4038 will depart from Medina for Dhaka at 19:30 every Sunday and Wednesday from 10 October.

Biman flight BG043 will leave Dhaka for Kuwait every Sunday at 19:45 local time and every Tuesday at 18:40 while flight BG044 will depart for Dhaka at 00:01 every Monday and at 22:55 local time every Tuesday.

Passengers can contact the hotline at 01715630-31, + 8-02- (8901600-09) extension 2135/2137, Biman call center at 019909999998 to purchase tickets.