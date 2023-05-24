Biman to operate special flights for RU admission candidates

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to operate special flights on the Dhaka-Rajshahi-Dhaka route considering the convenience of Rajshahi University (RU) admission test candidates and their guardians.

Three special flights will be operated on the route on 29 to 31 May, reads a press release.

The special flights will depart from Dhaka at 3:30pm and arrive in Rajshahi at 4:20pm, leave Rajshahi at 4:45pm and return Dhaka at 5:35pm.

Tickets of those flights can be purchased through Biman's website www.biman-airlines.com, mobile apps, sales centres, call centres and authorised travel agencies.

Besides, 5% discount on base fare can be availed by using promo code NEWYEAR23 when purchasing tickets on the Biman website or mobile apps.