Biman offers 15% discount on international flight tickets

Biman Bangladesh airlines have announced a 15% discount on all international flight tickets marking the Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart-2024 tourism fair organised by The Bangladesh Monitor.

The fair will take place from 8-10 February at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

Customers will be able to enjoy the discount offers on international airfare by purchasing tickets from Biman's stall at the fair.

Customers will also be able to avail the discount by purchasing the tickets from any sales counter of Biman, its website, mobile apps, or by calling on its call centre at 01990997997.

The tickets can be purchased using bKash, Nagad, Rocket, debit and credit cards.

Customers will have to use the promo code BIMANDTM to secure the discount.

The airline, the title sponsor of the tourism fair, will also hold a raffle draw at the fair which will give visitors a chance to win a couple tickets.

Biman will also campaign on social media during the fair. Customers can also win free couple tickets for different routes by participating in the campaign.