Biman management greets Bangladesh national cricket team at the airport

Bangladesh National Cricket Team departed for Guwahati, Assam today on 27 September at 04pm on Biman Bangladesh Airlines chartered flight BG-9393 to participate in the ODI World Cup and preparation matches.

Managing Director and CEO of Biman Shafiul Azim and senior officials arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and welcomed the Bangladesh National Cricket Team and team management with flowers.

Meanwhile, a cake was cut in the holding lounge with the participation of the cricketers. The managing director and CEO of Biman congratulated the cricketers, coaches and team management on behalf of Biman and wished Bangladesh success in the upcoming World Cup. He bid farewell to the cricketers for their journey to Guwahati, Assam.