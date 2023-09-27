Biman management greets Bangladesh national cricket team at the airport

Corporates

Press Release
27 September, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 09:18 pm

Related News

Biman management greets Bangladesh national cricket team at the airport

Press Release
27 September, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2023, 09:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh National Cricket Team departed for Guwahati, Assam today on 27 September at 04pm on Biman Bangladesh Airlines chartered flight BG-9393 to participate in the ODI World Cup and preparation matches.

Managing Director and CEO of Biman Shafiul Azim and senior officials arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and welcomed the Bangladesh National Cricket Team and team management with flowers.

Meanwhile, a cake was cut in the holding lounge with the participation of the cricketers. The managing director and CEO of Biman congratulated the cricketers, coaches and team management on behalf of Biman and wished Bangladesh success in the upcoming World Cup. He bid farewell to the cricketers for their journey to Guwahati, Assam.

Biman / cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy