Biman to launch direct flights to Sharjah, UAE from 25 January

Corporates

20 January, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 04:26 pm

Related News

Biman to launch direct flights to Sharjah, UAE from 25 January

The Dhaka-Sharjah route will operate four flights a week

20 January, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 04:26 pm
This colourful neon city-scape showing Sharjah in the UAE was pictured by Bangladeshi photographer Sharmin Ahsan Bithi
This colourful neon city-scape showing Sharjah in the UAE was pictured by Bangladeshi photographer Sharmin Ahsan Bithi

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is launching direct flights to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates from 25 January for the convenience of passengers.

The Dhaka-Sharjah route will operate four flights a week.

Tickets will be on sale today (20 January).

Biman Flight BG51 from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will depart every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday at 10:30pm local time and reach Sharjah at 02:15pm local time.

Flight BG 152 will depart from Sharjah at 4am every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday every week and will reach Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram at 10:45am local time and leave Chittagong at 11:45am and reach Dhaka at 12:30pm.

Passengers can purchase tickets through any of Biman's Sales Office, Balakastha Head Office Sales Centre (24/6) - Mobile No: 01777715630-31, Phone: +88-02-8901600, Extension: 2135/2136; Biman Call Center: 01990997997; any airline authorized travel agency.

Passengers should be present at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at least 6 hours before departure of flight with necessary documents to complete all activities as per travel advisory.

Biman air flights / Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

1d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

1d | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

52m | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

52m | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

3h | Videos
TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre