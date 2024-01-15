Biman joins Dhaka Travel Mart 2024 as title sponsor

National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines to support the upcoming 19th edition of the international tourism fair 'Dhaka Travel Mart' as the title sponsor.

The popular tourism fair titled 'Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart 2024' will take place at the ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on 8-10 February and is being organised by the premier travel and tourism publication the Bangladesh Monitor, reads a press release.

In presence of Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of Bangladesh Monitor and Mohammed Salahuddin, Acting Director of Marketing and Sales, Biman signed a MoU to this effect at the airline's head office - Balaka - today.

Welcoming Biman on board in its new role, Kazi Wahidul Alam said, "We are thankful to Biman management for the partnership. I sincerely hope that their active participation this time would greatly help in generating bigger sales output and strengthening Biman's brand image."

Shafiul Azim in his brief speech on the occasion said, "We are delighted to join the Dhaka Travel Mart at the capacity of title sponsor for the very first time, though we have been participating at the fair since its inception. Biman plans to actively promote its products and services using this unique platform."

Around 70 organizations from home and abroad will showcase their tourism products and services in the upcoming fair in 100 stalls and pavilions. Participating companies will offer special packages for the visitors during the 3-day fair.

The agreement signing ceremony was also attended by Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Director Administration and HR; Mohammad Shamsul Karim, General Manager Sales; Tahera Khondoker, General Manager PR; Mohammed Mizanur Rashid, General Manager Revenue and FMIS; Md. Al Masud Khan, Manager PR, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Dr. Farhad Kamal, Managing Editor of Bangladesh Monitor among others.

