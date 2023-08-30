Biman, IATA sign direct data solutions deal

30 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
30 August, 2023, 09:45 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Wednesday signed an agreement with International Air Transport Association (IATA) for enjoying the benefits of direct data solutions (DDS) technology.

Philip Goh, IATA vice president for Asia-Pacific region, and Shafiul Azim, managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, signed the agreement at the Biman head office in the capital. 

"Direct data solutions service provides carriers with easy access to a single global dataset of airline sales, market and itinerary data. Aggregated from multiple sources, including carriers, IATA's billing and settlement plan transactions, and US-based Airlines Reporting Corporation's area settlement plan transactions, DDS data is the most comprehensive and accurate of its kind," read the press release of Biman.

It is very useful for receiving market data, researching data and communicating data of host and other airlines (OAL) for both reservation and ticketing. Airlines can collect daily updates from DDS sources, read the release.

Direct data solutions can assist in decision making, network and fleet planning, revenue management, sales and marketing, product development and market research activities. 

To enhance the abilities of Biman in the competitive aviation market, the authority thinks that this agreement will play a significant role.

