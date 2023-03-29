Biman holds meeting on implementation of National Integrity Strategy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has organised a stakeholder meeting on the implementation of the National Integrity Strategy as part of its efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the workplace.

Public administration representatives, travel agents, civil aviation representatives, university teachers, distinguished passengers, journalists and Biman officials participated in the meeting held at a hotel in Khulna on the initiative of Biman's Jashore station on Tuesday (28 March) afternoon, reads a press release.

Biman General Manager and Ethics Committee Member-Secretary Shakil Meraj presented the keynote address at the event.

Biman's Jashore station Manager Abul Bashar gave the welcome speech and Jashore district Manager Md Zahiduzzaman presided over the event.