Biman holds first meeting of newly constituted board of directors

11 January, 2024, 01:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The first meeting of the newly formed Board of Directors (300th Board Meeting) of the national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines in 2024 was held on 10 January at the head office Balaka.

The board meeting started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and all the board members were greeted with flowers. Board members met to accelerate the progress of Biman Bangladesh Airlines with new enthusiasm in the new year.

Despite the global pandemic and the appreciation of the dollar, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has maintained its position as one of the most profitable companies of the government by continuing to make profits for the past three years.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, former Senior Secretary Mustafa Kamal Uddin presided over the said meeting as directors of the Board Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim; Senior Secretary, IRD and Chairman, National Board of Revenue, Mohammad Salahuddin; Secretary, Prime Minister's Office (joined virtually) ), Md Mokammel Hossain; Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Dr Md Khairuzzaman Majumdar; Finance Secretary (joined virtually), Rear Admiral Md Khurshed Alam (retd); Secretary, Maritime Affairs Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Air Vice Marshal Md Mofidur Rahman; Chairman, Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, Air Vice Marshal Md Hasan Mahmood Khan; Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations), Major General Md Iftekhar Anis; Engineer in Chief, Bangladesh Army, Farooq Hasan; President, BGMEA, Barrister Tanjib-ul-Alam; Senior Advocate, Bangladesh Supreme Court, Khandaker Atiq -E-Rabbani; Managing Director, The Computers Ltd. and Shafiul Azim, Managing Director & CEO (Additional Secretary), Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited.

 

