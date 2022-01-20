Biman flights to Sharjah will be launched from 25 January

This colourful neon city-scape showing Sharjah in the UAE was pictured by Bangladeshi photographer Sharmin Ahsan Bithi

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is launching direct flights to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates from 25 January for the convenience of passengers.

The Dhaka-Sharjah route will operate four flights a week.

Tickets will be on sale today (20 January).

Biman Flight BG51 from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will depart every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday at 10:30pm local time and reach Sharjah at 02:15pm local time.

Flight BG 152 will depart from Sharjah at 4am every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday every week and will reach Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram at 10:45am local time and leave Chittagong at 11:45am and reach Dhaka at 12:30pm.

Passengers can purchase tickets through any of Biman's Sales Office, Balakastha Head Office Sales Centre (24/6) - Mobile No: 01777715630-31, Phone: +88-02-8901600, Extension: 2135/2136; Biman Call Center: 01990997997; any airline authorized travel agency.

Passengers should be present at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at least 6 hours before departure of flight with necessary documents to complete all activities as per travel advisory.