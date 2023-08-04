Biman concludes Hajj 2023 flights

Corporates

Press Release
04 August, 2023, 05:30 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 05:32 am

Related News

Biman concludes Hajj 2023 flights

Press Release
04 August, 2023, 05:30 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 05:32 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has announced the conclusion of its 2023 Hajj programme with the last post-Hajj flight-3612 landing in Dhaka on Thursday (3 August) carrying 358 pilgrims.

This year, Biman brought back home a total of 59,273 pilgrims in 168 post-Hajj flights from Saudi Arabia since 2 July, according to a press statement. The last flight reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:10am on Thursday.

Besides, a scheduled flight-BG-336 reached the airport in Dhaka with 50 other pilgrims on the day.

The airlines safely carried a total of 61,168 pilgrims through 160 pre-Hajj flights. Apart from Dhaka, Hajj flights were also operated from Sylhet and Chattogram.

Biman organised a closing ceremony of Hajj flights on Thursday at Dhaka airport, where State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali was present as chief guest.

Biman Chairman Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, Religious Affairs Secretary Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar, Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman were also present on the occasion as special guests.

Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman, presided over the event.

Biman / Hajj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

8h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

16h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

6h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

3h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee