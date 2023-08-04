Biman concludes Hajj 2023 flights

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has announced the conclusion of its 2023 Hajj programme with the last post-Hajj flight-3612 landing in Dhaka on Thursday (3 August) carrying 358 pilgrims.

This year, Biman brought back home a total of 59,273 pilgrims in 168 post-Hajj flights from Saudi Arabia since 2 July, according to a press statement. The last flight reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:10am on Thursday.

Besides, a scheduled flight-BG-336 reached the airport in Dhaka with 50 other pilgrims on the day.

The airlines safely carried a total of 61,168 pilgrims through 160 pre-Hajj flights. Apart from Dhaka, Hajj flights were also operated from Sylhet and Chattogram.

Biman organised a closing ceremony of Hajj flights on Thursday at Dhaka airport, where State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali was present as chief guest.

Biman Chairman Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, Religious Affairs Secretary Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar, Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman were also present on the occasion as special guests.

Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman, presided over the event.