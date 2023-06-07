Biman chef Rodrik secures 2nd place in a cooking competition in Lebanon

Libin Shishir Rodrik, sous chef at Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight Catering Center (BFCC), clinched second place in the cooking competition at the "Phoenicians Festival for Tourism and Hospitality" in Beirut, Lebanon.

In recognition of his achievement, he was presented with a certificate, crest, and medal from Lebanon as a token of appreciation, reads a press release.

A total of 160 renowned chefs from 40 countries took part in the competition held on 10-15 May. Among them, four contestants represented Bangladesh.

BFCC Sous Chef Libin Shishir Rodrik, vice president in the Chef Federation of Bangladesh, secured the award by showcasing his culinary skills in preparing exquisite seafood and chicken dishes.

The competition was sponsored by Walid Nasser, the minister of Tourism of Lebanon.

The contestant from Palestine achieved the first place in the competition.

