Biman Bangladesh wraps up 2023 with 16th AGM

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has organised its 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 December at the airline's headquarters located in Balaka in the capital.

The gathering, steered by Chairman Mustafa Kamal Uddin, witnessed the presence of esteemed members from the airline's Board of Directors and shareholders, reads a press release.

During the fiscal year 2022-2023, Biman Bangladesh Airlines saw a surge in passenger transport, reaching 31 million travellers, compared to the 22 million transported in the previous year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Biman held a 22% share in the international aviation market in the last year.

Throughout the fiscal year, the airline efficiently operated on 21 international routes, managing the transport of 61,151 pre-Hajj and 59,283 post-Hajj pilgrims via a blend of leased and owned aircraft.

Biman provided ground handling services on 30,305 international flights and obtained the prestigious ISAGO certification in ground handling. 

The airline has prioritised various online services in the last year, such as online ticketing, web check-ins, mobile apps, and loyalty clubs, to establish itself as a smart airline.

Despite the challenging market dynamics with the rising value of the dollar, the airline, as a government-owned commercial entity, remained steadfast in its profitability.

 

