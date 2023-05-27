Biman Bangladesh meets stakeholders to discuss National Integrity Strategy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has organised an exchange of views meeting with stakeholders on the implementation of the National Integrity Strategy as part of the programme to ensure transparency and accountability in the workplace.

The meeting was held at Motel Upal in Cox's Bazar yesterday (26 May) afternoon, reads a press release.

Shakil Meraj, general manager (Printing and Publications) and Focal Point, Biman Ethics Committee, presented the keynote address on the occasion.

"To ensure accountability and transparency in service delivery, the aviation authority has already introduced a complaint redressal system and digitalised services," he said.

"Biman's valued passengers can now purchase tickets, change dates and get refunds anytime from anywhere in the world through Biman's mobile apps and website. Online check-in system has also been introduced," he added.

Chowdhury Md Omar Hayat, Biman's Cox's Bazar station manager, gave a welcome speech on the occasion and Biman's Cox's Bazar District Manager Saiful Islam presided.

About 100 people including public administration representatives, travel agents, civil aviation representatives, representatives of NGOs/international organisations, distinguished passengers, media workers and Biman's employees attended the meeting.