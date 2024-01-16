Biman Bangladesh becomes title sponsor of the Dhaka Travel Mart 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has joined the 19th edition of international tourism fair Dhaka Travel Mart as its title sponsor.

The latest edition of the fair, titled 'Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart 2024', will be held on 8-10 February 2024 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

Leading travel and tourism publication Bangladesh Monitor is organising the fair.

On 15 January 2024, Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of Bangladesh Monitor, and Mohammad Salahuddin, acting director of marketing and sales of Biman, signed a memorandum of understanding in the presence of Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shafiul Azim, at Balaka Bhaban in the capital.

Biman Bangladesh's Director of Administration and Human Resources . Siddiqur Rahman, General Manager of Sales Mohammad Shamsul Karim, Bangladesh Monitor Managing Editor Dr Farhad Kamal were present on the occasion.

At this year's Dhaka Travel Mart, around 70 local and foreign organisations and agencies will display their products and services in 100 booths and pavilions. There will be interesting offers on behalf of Biman for the visitors.