Biman Bangladesh becomes title sponsor of the Dhaka Travel Mart 

Corporates

Press Release
16 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 06:08 pm

Biman Bangladesh becomes title sponsor of the Dhaka Travel Mart 

Leading travel and tourism publication Bangladesh Monitor is organising the fair

Press Release
16 January, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 06:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has joined the 19th edition of international tourism fair Dhaka Travel Mart as its title sponsor.

The latest edition of the fair, titled 'Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart 2024', will be held on 8-10 February 2024 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

Leading travel and tourism publication Bangladesh Monitor is organising the fair.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 15 January 2024, Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of Bangladesh Monitor, and Mohammad Salahuddin, acting director of marketing and sales of Biman, signed a memorandum of understanding in the presence of Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shafiul Azim, at Balaka Bhaban in the capital.

Biman Bangladesh's Director  of Administration and Human Resources . Siddiqur Rahman, General Manager of Sales Mohammad Shamsul Karim, Bangladesh Monitor Managing Editor Dr Farhad Kamal were present on the occasion.

At this year's Dhaka Travel Mart, around 70 local and foreign organisations and agencies will display their products and services in 100 booths and pavilions. There will be interesting offers on behalf of Biman for the visitors.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

5h | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

7h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

24m | Videos
Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

Health sector inflation jumps in Dec after months in negative territory

2h | Videos
Winter pitha on the footpath

Winter pitha on the footpath

4h | Videos
Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

20h | Videos