Biman Bangladesh becomes first South Asian airline to train pilots on Dreamliners

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has ushered in a new horizon in South Asian aviation history by providing line training to foreign pilots on state-of-the-art Dreamliner 787.

The training programme started auspiciously on Friday by providing training to a pilot of Mongolian Airlines on Dhaka-Sylhet-London route flight. Twelve pilots of Mongolian State Airlines will receive training on Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

In the first batch, three persons are receiving the training. And for this, the necessary approval has already been received from the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority. Biman became the first among the SAARC countries to train foreign pilots in the state-of-the-art Dreamliner.

Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, inaugurated the training programme at the airport on Friday morning (28 April).

Biman Director Administration and Human Resources Joint Secretary Md Siddiqur Rahman, Director Flight Operations Captain Md Siddiqur Rahman, Biman's senior officers and trainers and pilots were also present.

Managing Director and CEO of Biman Shafiul Azim said, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has gained the confidence of foreign airlines in due to its globally commendable flight safety standards.

Due to Biman's safety standards and ability to provide standardised training, foreign airlines are increasingly attracted to Biman's flight training. He said that there are plans to expand the scope of training in the future.