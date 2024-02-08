Biman Bangladesh Airlines offers 15% discount on International Routes at Biman Dhaka Travel Mart 2024

In celebration of the 'Biman Dhaka Travel Mart 2024', organised by The Bangladesh Monitor, a leading aviation and tourism fortnightly magazine in the country, Biman Bangladesh Airlines announces a special promotion.

The airline is extending a 15% discount on all international route tickets during the three-day event, reads a press release.

The travel mart will take place from 8-10 February at the Grand Ball Room of Pan Pacific Soragaon Hotel, situated in Karwan Bazar, the heart of the capital city.

As the title sponsor of the event, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will showcase its services and offerings at the fair. Visitors to the Biman stall will have the opportunity to avail themselves of a 15% discount on tickets for all international routes. Additionally, attendees will also stand a chance to win a complimentary couple ticket through a raffle draw.

Moreover, Biman will continue its social media and branding campaign, promoting Bangladesh and its destinations. Those participating in the campaign during the fair will have an opportunity to win free couple tickets for various routes.

This promotion highlights Biman Bangladesh Airlines' commitment to providing affordable travel options and engaging with travelers through exciting initiatives.