Biman Bangladesh Airlines completes international aviation insurance training

Under the slogan "Safety and Security is Our Foremost Priority," Biman Bangladesh Airlines, organised an international aviation insurance training session. The initiative, aimed at raising awareness about safety and security in passenger transportation, provided training to employees across all levels of the airline on the subject of "International Aviation Insurance" on 15 May, 2024.

Renowned aviation insurance trainers Mr David George and Mr James Johnston conducted the training session.

Among the attendees were Mr Mahmudul Alam (Joint Secretary), Director of Cargo Operations; Mr Naosad Hossain (Deputy Secretary), Chief Financial Officer; Mr Mohammad Mominul Islam, Director of Procurement and Logistics Support; and Air Commodore Mr Monirul Islam, Director of Engineering and Material Management, along with other senior officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.