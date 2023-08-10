Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air sign code-share agreement

10 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air sign code-share agreement

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic code-share agreement, set to take effect on August 9, 2023. This landmark partnership aims to enhance travel connectivity, convenience, and accessibility for passengers traveling between Bangladesh and the Gulf region. 

The official signing ceremony for the code-share agreement has been held virtually at Biman Head Office on 9 August 2023, with representatives from both airlines connected through web platform to commemorate this momentous occasion.

With this agreement, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air will collaborate closely to expand their flight networks, offering an extensive range of options to their respective passengers. The code-share agreement will enable travelers to seamlessly book flights operated by either airline, providing increased flexibility and efficiency in travel planning. Initially, under this agreement passenger can travel from Dhaka to Bahrain and Bahrain to Dhaka with onward connection to Chattogram and Sylhet by both Airlines (Biman and Gulf Air).

Shafiul Azim, MD and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, expressed this excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to join hands with Gulf Air in this code-share agreement, which marks a significant milestone for both airlines. This partnership will unlock new possibilities for our customers and strengthen the bonds between Bangladesh and the Gulf countries." 

Similarly, Captain Waleed Al Alawi, CEO of Gulf Air, commented, "We are delighted to be partnering with Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a respected carrier in the South Asian region. Through this code-share agreement, we are looking forward to offering our passengers an expanded network of destinations and more travel choices."

The code-share agreement between Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Gulf Air will also benefit both airlines through enhanced operational efficiency and shared expertise in the aviation industry.

Both airlines are committed to prioritise the safety and comfort of their passengers while ensuring seamless travel experiences throughout their journey.

