Bilateral meeting held between BKMEA and BMWK

30 August, 2023
30 August, 2023
A bilateral meeting was held between the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Action (BMWK), Germany in Berlin, Germany on 27 August.

The delegation team was led by Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh. From the BKMEA side, the delegation included Mohammad Hatem, Executive President; Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, Vice President; Amal Podder, Mohammad Rashed & Md. Samsuzzaman., reads a press release.

From the German government side, Michael Kellner, the state secretary lead German Federal Ministry (BMWK.)

During the meeting, both parties discussed the different areas of bilateral trade specifically the newly introduced German Due Diligence Law & its importance in future trade, garment product export, potential partnership and other related policies to facilitate the trade especially extension of the grace period of the current GSP in post-Covid & Russian-Ukraine wartime.

This meeting is a milestone towards enhancing the prospects of Bangladesh's apparel export in the German market. 

The state secretary of the federal ministry of Germany mentioned New German law for due diligence & also LDC Graduation.

Meanwhile, Shamim Ehsan said "We are much aware of SCDDA (German Due Diligence Act) and accordingly we introduced the Responsible Business Hub (RBH) in BKMEA to train our members unit with the support of GIZ. He request German support for the extension of grace period of GSP.

Mohammad Hatem thanks BMWK for hosting the BKMEA team in the Federal Ministry and assures BKMEA will continue its drive to make bangladesh apparels sector more compliant & sustainable. He also thanks for the support of GIZ in the due process of knitwear sector development in Bangladesh.

Mr. Saiful Islam, Commercial Counsellor of the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin coordinates the meeting.

 

