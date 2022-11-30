Bikroy holds 'BSRM - Bikroy Property Fair 2022'

The largest marketplace in Bangladesh -- Bikroy -- is organising an online property fair titled "BSRM - Bikroy Property Fair 2022."

During the fair, buyers can book and buy properties online from all across the country. The fair will continue till 4 December, reads a press release.

The online property fair was formally inaugurated at Hotel Sarina in the capital on Monday. In addition to the Bikroy team, senior officials of various housing institutions, event sponsors, and other co-sponsors were present at the event.

During the BSRM - Bikroy Property Fair 2022 users will be able to view details of more than 19,000 flats, land, and commercial properties in addition to 50+ exclusive projects across the country.

Interested buyers can contact the developers from the online page and book their desired property.

10 popular real estate developers in the country are participating in the fair. BSRM is the title sponsor of the property fair.

Besides, Navana Real Estate Ltd., Doreen Developments Ltd, Akter Properties Ltd, JBS Holdings Limited, Krishibid Group Real Estate, and North-South Property Development Limited are also partners in the property fair.

Eshita Sharmin, CEO of Bikroy said, "Property is an integral part of our lives. Everyone wants to have their own house or flat.

For the convenience of our property buyers all over the country, we come up with various offers from time to time, and in continuation of that, we are going to organize an online property fair.

"I believe, property buyers will be able to find the right property according to their needs and budget through "BSRM - Bikroy Property Fair 2022."

Arifin Hussain, Head of Marketing of Bikroy said, "The ongoing global economic downturn has also affected the housing sector. Of course, in every crisis there are possibilities.

In the context of our country, many positive changes have been observed with regards to online businesses.

People are depending more and more on online shopping, which is why we have organized this online property fair so that our customers can find properties of their choice and budget through our verified sellers during this tough time.

I hope our customers will spontaneously participate in the property fair and make this effort worthwhile."