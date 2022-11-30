Bikroy holds 'BSRM - Bikroy Property Fair 2022'

Corporates

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 12:17 pm

Related News

Bikroy holds 'BSRM - Bikroy Property Fair 2022'

One of the top 10 real estate developers in the country is participating in the fair

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 12:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The largest marketplace in Bangladesh -- Bikroy -- is organising an online property fair titled "BSRM - Bikroy Property Fair 2022."

During the fair, buyers can book and buy properties online from all across the country. The fair will continue till 4 December, reads a press release.

The online property fair was formally inaugurated at Hotel Sarina in the capital on Monday. In addition to the Bikroy team, senior officials of various housing institutions, event sponsors, and other co-sponsors were present at the event.

During the BSRM - Bikroy Property Fair 2022 users will be able to view details of more than 19,000 flats, land, and commercial properties in addition to 50+ exclusive projects across the country.

Interested buyers can contact the developers from the online page and book their desired property.

10 popular real estate developers in the country are participating in the fair. BSRM is the title sponsor of the property fair.

Besides, Navana Real Estate Ltd., Doreen Developments Ltd, Akter Properties Ltd, JBS Holdings Limited, Krishibid Group Real Estate, and North-South Property Development Limited are also partners in the property fair.

Eshita Sharmin, CEO of Bikroy said, "Property is an integral part of our lives. Everyone wants to have their own house or flat.

For the convenience of our property buyers all over the country, we come up with various offers from time to time, and in continuation of that, we are going to organize an online property fair.

"I believe, property buyers will be able to find the right property according to their needs and budget through "BSRM - Bikroy Property Fair 2022."

Arifin Hussain, Head of Marketing of Bikroy said, "The ongoing global economic downturn has also affected the housing sector. Of course, in every crisis there are possibilities.

In the context of our country, many positive changes have been observed with regards to online businesses.

People are depending more and more on online shopping, which is why we have organized this online property fair so that our customers can find properties of their choice and budget through our verified sellers during this tough time.

I hope our customers will spontaneously participate in the property fair and make this effort worthwhile."

Bikroy.com / BSRM - Bikroy Property Fair 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

3h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

2h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

23h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

3h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

15h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

16h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months