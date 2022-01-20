Biggest E-sports event in Bangladesh on Friday

20 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Biggest E-sports event in Bangladesh on Friday

The grand final will be held at 11:30pm Friday Jamuna Future Park 

20 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The final round of the Arena of Valor Bangladesh Championship will be held at the Jamuna Future Park (lower ground at east court at D-Zone) in the capital on Friday night, says a press release.

Arena of Valor is organising the tournament in collaboration with smartphone brand Infinix, says a press release.

Arena of Valour is an epic 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game where players can pick a hero that best suited for their preferred gameplay style. 

Typically, the core of the classic 5v5 gameplay is that the five players in one team of different characters, such as tank, warrior, support, assassin and mage, cooperate to destroy the rivals' turrets while guarding their own base. 

This game is an official medal event E-sports title in 2022 Asian Game.

Arena of Valour Bangladesh Championship has started the competition for Bangladeshi E-sports gamers with the highest prize pool of Tk2,500,000 and two Finalists from three city qualifiers and two finalists from the online qualifiers will face each other for the first offline E-sports championships. 

After the highly exciting city qualifiers and online qualifiers, the E-sports community of Bangladesh is very excited for the upcoming grand finals, reads the release.

According to the release, players of the Dhaka and Khulna finals will participate in the international event for the first time.

The tournament kicked off with three different cities and online, competing in the epic 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. All matches were streamed live with commentators tracking and highlighting the teams' moves. 

"The Arena of Valor Bangladesh Championship is the biggest and first-ever official offline/LAN E-sports event to be hosted in the history of Bangladesh E-sports," Arafat, country manager of AOV said.

According to the statistics, Bangladesh ranks 13th worldwide in terms of downloading apps on Google Play and the vast majority of MOBA game fanatics are keen on playing DOTA 2 or League of Legends. 

The grand final will be held at 11:30pm Friday. 

More details on the grand final are available at AOVEsportsBD.com. Interested persons can also watch game highlights and recap the matches at the official Arena of Valor channel on YouTube, and at AOV's Instagram and Facebook accounts.

