BIGD hosts conference on digital finance work for women

Corporates

Press Release
26 June, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 05:09 pm

Related News

BIGD hosts conference on digital finance work for women

Press Release
26 June, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 05:09 pm
BIGD hosts conference on digital finance work for women

Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) convened a two-day international conference titled "Making Digital Finance Work for Women." 

The conference took place on 21-22 June at Brac Centre in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

The event had 220 attendees, including international guests from Kenya, India, the United States, Canada and the UK, the release added.

It featured two engaging panel discussions, five thought-provoking academic sessions, and three keynote presentations. 

Esteemed researchers and practitioners including Michael Carter of the University of California, Davis; Timothy Ogden of the Financial Access Initiative at NYU-Wagner; Erica Field of Duke University; and Munshi Sulaiman of BIGD presented research findings on how digitalisation of microfinance and wages in both formal and informal sectors can empower women economically. 

They also identified some of the key barriers to and opportunities for women's use of digital financial services (DFS). 

Key takeaways from the conference include the following: 1) traditional paths to scale will not reach the digitally excluded; 2) DFS are not traditionally designed for women, so women experience challenges their male counterparts do not; 3) if we want to improve digital financial equality, we need to improve women's digital onboarding experience and offer choices in terms of how they pay for transactions; 4) and we need to be nuanced about how we conceptualize and design interventions for different groups of women. For example, we need to develop DFS that work specifically for women with disabilities. 

A highlight of the event was the small group addas, in which intimate groups of ten conference attendees engaged in rich discussion on topics including the gender-informed design of digital microfinance and inclusion in DFS. 

BIGD also organised a poster presentation exhibition featuring the work of a broad array of researchers, implementers, and policymakers in the field of DFS and women's economic empowerment. Jonathan Fu, a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Zurich, received the top poster award for his work titled "The benefits (and limits) of digital financial capability training: Evidence from Cambodian payroll accounts." 

The event concluded with a panel discussion including Anir Chowdhury of Aspire to Innovate (a2i); Lila Rashid, formerly of Bangladesh Bank; Issam Mosaddeq of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office; Seth Garz of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Imran Matin, the executive director of BIGD, moderated the event.

BRAC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

9h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

7h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

Now | TBS Stories
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

4h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

22h | TBS Today
Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month