Big storage brightens Vivo V25

Corporates

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 07:20 pm

Related News

Big storage brightens Vivo V25

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 07:20 pm
Big storage brightens Vivo V25

Global smartphone manufacturing firm Vivo's two latest smartphones of V series– V25 and V25e– have already made a huge buzz among the young generation with smooth performance and stylish design. 

Big storage, powerful battery, excellent camera features, and elegance in design are the main attractions of V25, reads a press release.

The ample storage has made V25 a unique smartphone. Vivo V25 is built with MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 processor and equipped with Funtouch OS 12. V25 5G is having 8GB of physical RAM + 8GB of Extended RAM and 256GB of storage.

V25e is having 8GB of physical RAM + 8GB of Extended RAM and 128GB of Storage.UFS 3.1 and LPD 5 type RAM have made the phone smooth in use. Similar to other Vivo cellphones, many apps are already being installed there. Users can keep those apps or uninstall if required.

Advanced and high performance camera configurations and color changing glass are other attractions of V series smartphones.

V25 5G has the 64-megapixel main camera with OIS ultra-sensing which can capture Ultra-HD picture and video even in low-light situations. The camera configuration also includes a 50- megapixel AFHD portrait front camera, which guarantees attractive and perfect photos.

The V25e smartphone is also built with the similar 64-megapixel main camera, but it has a 32-megapixel front camera.
V25 5G is built with color changing glass at its back as color will be changed by a second under the sunlight and it will last for three minutes. It would reflect the dynamic personalities of users.

6.44 inch-display Super AMOLED smartphone V25 5G is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, and is meant for long-lasting usage. When the phone does run out of power, the 44W Flash Charge technology helps for quick charging.

V25 5G is available in two colors¬– Aquamarine Blue and Sunrise Gold while V25e is available in two colors – Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold.

The smartphones are available at your nearby Vivo-authorized stores as V25 will charge Tk47,999 and V25e Tk34,999.

Vivo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

1d | Panorama
The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

6m | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

2h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 