Bidya Sinha Mim made ‘Let's GO Mart’ Brand Ambassador

Popular TV actress Bidya Sinha Mim has teamed up with "Let's GO Mart", an upcoming e-commerce site.

She signed a contract as the Brand Ambassador of "Let's GO Mart" at a ceremony at the company's head office in the capital today, reads a press release.

"Let's GO Mart" will start their commercial operation in the market with the slogan "Never let go of your needs" and a business to customer (B2C) model.

Chairman of "Let's GO Mart" Major (Retd) Md Rabiul Alam; Managing Director Golam Mostofa; Director SM Asaduzzaman; and Director & Chief Operating Officer Syed Ashraf-Us-Saleheen were present at the signing ceremony along with the other higher officials of the company.

At the signing ceremony, Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Syed Ashraf-Us-Saleheen said, "We are very happy to have Bidya Sinha Mim as our Brand Ambassador. Our e-commerce site will run on a zero-warehouse and zero-Advance system, where no product of any kind will be stocked.

Once the customer orders, the desired product will be delivered to the customer's doorstep. We have a cash-on-delivery (COD) system for both the buyers and the sellers. Let's GO Mart will buy the product from the merchant and corporate in cash and deliver the same to the customer and collect cash."

He further said, "The e-commerce platform is an immensely potential industry for the world, where buyers and sellers can avail all kinds of services without any hassle. But due to some unscrupulous traders/ portals and their wrong business plans, people have lost faith in e-commerce. We are committed to revive the e-commerce market by restoring customer confidence. That's why we've built our business model on cash-on-delivery (COD) and zero-warehouse & zero-advance system. "

Expressing her excitement as a Brand Ambassador of "Let's GO Mart", Bidya Sinha Mim said, "I am very happy to be the Brand Ambassador of Let's GO Mart which has brought a new dimension to the country's e-commerce market. The company is fully committed to revive the e-commerce industry through their transparent easy business model which shall bring back the lost trust of the people. I joined the organization being fully informed of their plans and their services. "

Mim won first place in the Lux-Channel-i Superstar 2007 competition. Her debut film was titled 'Amar Ache Jol' which premiered in 2008. She later won the Best Actress at the 39th National Film award for her performance in 'Jonakir Alo'. She has been widely acclaimed by both audiences and critics for her outstanding performances.