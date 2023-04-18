Bida OSS to turn ‘smart’

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) is going to develop its One Stop Service (OSS) platform into a "smart" one, said the investment promotion agency's chairman at a workshop on Tuesday.

Bida organised the workshop, titled "Workshop on Existing Services and Integration of the One Stop Service (OSS) System" at its Multi-Purpose Hall.

"We have to provide modern, integrated OSS services so that investors can easily get all investment-related services through easy access," said Bida Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah.

"The Prime Minister has presented the Smart Bangladesh 2041 vision before us. Keeping that in mind, OSS will be developed in a smart way," he added.

Secretary of the Bida, Khandoker Azizul Islam, presided over the meeting while Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bida, spoke as the chief guest.

Khandoker Azizul Islam said that the Bida needs to establish a modern system in coordination with all the stakeholders to provide the highest level of service to the investors, including reserved databases, the use of artificial intelligence and chatbots, and easy access to other service providers through one window.

Suggesting the use of "Advance Front Technology", the secretary further said the online platform will be developed in a more modern way in consultation with the ICT Division and the app's founders.

Bida launched its OSS portal in 2019 aiming to bring all necessary services to domestic and foreign investors under one platform.

Currently, OSS is providing a total of 63 services, including 18 of Bida's and 22 other agencies.

Meanwhile, agreements have been signed with 43 organisations to extend the platform's services.

Bida is also working to provide 150 services from more than 50 companies through its one stop service.

Bida Director General Shah Mohammad Mahboob delivered the welcome speech, and Director General Jeevan Krishna Saha Roy presented an audio-visual presentation.

The representatives of the relevant ministries, departments, directorates, and various chambers of commerce were present at the event.