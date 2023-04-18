Bida OSS to be developed as smart OSS: Lokman

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 08:59 pm

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah on Tuesday said Bida's one stop service (OSS) will be developed as a smart OSS.

"The prime minister presented the Smart Bangladesh vision before us. Bangladesh will be Smart Bangladesh by 2041, so our services must be smart. Keeping that in mind, Bida OSS will be developed in a smart way," he said at a workshop on Bida's OSS held at its office in Dhaka.

The current status of the OSS, challenges in service integration of other organisations and integration of all services to the OSS for rapid investment were discussed at the workshop.

"In order to provide modern investment services, we have to provide integrated OSS services from a platform, so that investors can easily receive all investment related services through easy access," Lokman said.

Bida launched a one stop service portal on 24 February 2019 with the aim of providing all necessary services to domestic and foreign investors from one place.

