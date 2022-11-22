BIDA, DBCCI sign MoU

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 06:31 pm

BIDA, DBCCI sign MoU

Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DBCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) recently. 

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday (22 November) at BIDA Conference Centre in , Agargaon, said a press release. 

BIDA Executive Chairman and  Senior Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah was present as a Chief Guest at the MoU signing ceremony. Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of BIDA was present as a Special Guest. 

On behalf of DBCCI Md Anwar Shawkat Afser, President and from BIDA, Executive Member (Additional Secretary), Marketing & Communication Md Matiur Rahman signed the MoU.

Md.Anwar Shawkat Afser, president of DBCCI said that a new era has been started by the MoU signing ceremony. 

"Now Dutch businessmen may become more confident to invest in Bangladesh by the collaboration of DBCCI." 

DBCCI President highlighted the upcoming event "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX-2023". Which will be jointly organised by BIDA and DBCCI in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg from 25 February to 3 March 2023. 

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Water, Power & Energy, Shipping, BIDA, PPPA, BEZA, BEPZA, Hi-Tech Park Authority, Securities & Exchange Commission, JDPC, Bangladesh Tanners Association, BFLLFEA and high profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will participate in the mega event. 

Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, Advisor to Prime Minister, Private Industry and Investment will lead the delegation in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

