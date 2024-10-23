BIDA conducts training on D-Nothi digital file management system

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organized a training session on implementation and use of the D-Nothi system, a digital file management platform, at the BIDA conference room. Mr. Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) of BIDA, attended the session as the chief guest.

The session was chaired by Dr. Khandoker Azizul Islam, Secretary of BIDA, and managed by Mr. Md. Nazmul Haque Khandoker, Assistant System Analyst from the Information and Communication Technology Department.

The training aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of BIDA officials in using the D-Nothi system to ensure more efficient file management and streamlined digital workflows.